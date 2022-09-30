September 30, 2022

The whole neighborhood will want to know the secret

Karen Hines September 30, 2022


A high concentration of salts in the soil causes the leaves to turn yellow, which makes them look scorched, and the earth splits and hardens. In a short time, the plants will lose their leaves and die.

The reason for this damage is the classic table salt, but there is a type of salt that helps plants to germinate because it strengthens their cell walls and promotes their growth.

We want to reveal the secret of a certain type of salt in plants Very important for the health of your garden or vegetable garden. In this guide, you will also learn how to use it properly.

Salt in plants: Benefits of Epsom salts for your garden/vegetable garden

It’s called Epsom salt, and it’s a natural, readily available, inexpensive, and important mineral for the health and flowering of plants. It includes hydrated magnesium sulfatenecessary for the production of chlorophyll (a useful pigment for photosynthesis) and sulfur, two essential nutrients for the growth and development of plants, especially tomatoes, peppers and roses that require high levels of magnesium to grow.

Here, below, all Epsom salt benefits:

  • They improve the absorption of nutrients from the soil because they contain magnesium.
  • They make plants greener because they stimulate chlorophyll production and make foliage richer;
  • It increases the acidity of the soil, so it helps in certain soils with a pH higher than 7.5 (not too acidic) because it neutralizes it. On the other hand, if you have acidic soil, you should avoid using these salts.

We do not recommend using Epsom salts like main fertilizer To take care of plants that need nutrients that are not present in these salts such as Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium. In this case, it should be used as an additional secondary fertilizer.

How to use Epsom salts for the health of your plants

english salt It can be used in three different ways:

  • It is added directly to the ground or worked into the ground without diluting it in water. It is also possible to add it to the water, using it to moisten the soil, and then water the plants at ground level;
  • Diluted with 1 liter of water, sprinkled directly on the leaves. Most of the time these salts evaporate on the leaves in the spring when new leaves appear and after flowering. It is the most widely used system;
  • Combine with fertilizer that is usually used for plant growth.

Just apply Epsom salts once a month to keep your plants healthy.

