Light cod croquettes, the perfect recipe when you have little time and a lot of hunger: they are delicious and very light

How to Make Extra Light Cod Croquettes. Perfect when you’re in a hurry but still want to enjoy delicious foods.

Everyone loves madly codIt is able to unite adults, children, fish lovers and not. So the croquette recipe with this ingredient can reveal itself The right compromise when you’re in a hurry But you still want to eat something delicious. Plus it will be super healthy and perfect too For those who have already started dieting. Here’s everything you need and how we should go about making it happen.

This is because the following recipe will work To save any of your meals Even if you have little time, there is no need to worry. Moreover, cod is a staple in any diet, so you will be able to enjoy these croquettes Even if you have already started a healthy diet. With this taste you will be able to impress your most demanding guests. So what are you waiting for to try it?

So here it is Components you will need For these light cod croquettes. After trying it, trust me you will no longer be able to do without it!

Ingredients for light cod croquettes

It should also be noted that this recipe will be very easy and quick to prepare. So even less experienced people will be able to prepare this delight easily. The components we will need will be:

The cod is also frozen;

an egg;

Lemonade;

Our favorite spices;

Corn flour.

This way we will have everything we need for this delicacy. So all we have to do is find out How should we proceed to achieve them?.

The steps we will have to follow

The first thing we need to do is Defrost our cod properly. It’s always best to do this the night before and then place it on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. At this point, cut it into slices, being very careful not to risk breaking it. Then we take a bowl into which we will pour Eggs, lemon juice and our favorite spices.

Let’s dip each cod fillet in it and then bread it in cornmeal. We follow this step with all the cod fillets, and once they are ready, we place them on a baking tray with baking paper. Let’s cook them then For approximately 25 minutes at 220°C Once they reach the perfect brown color, they are ready.

Therefore we also offer this delight to our guests who are on a diet and are waiting to see their faces. These are cod croquettes They will leave us speechless!