Lithuania prevents the transit of many goods from Russia to Kaliningrad. Or how to look for problems and risk finding them

Lithuania has notified Russia’s Kaliningrad region that it will prevent the import and export of large numbers of goods via the railway network, via the so-called “Salki Corridor”Declared ruler of the Russian region on the border with Germany, due to economic sanctions imposed by the West.

The region – home to Russia’s Baltic Fleet and site of nuclear-capable Iskander missiles – lies on the Baltic Sea coast between Lithuania and Poland, both NATO members, and has no land border with Russia.

Governor Anton Alikhanov said Friday that the pressure will affect between 40 and 50 percent of products imported and exported from Russia through Lithuania. This does not put the Kaliningrad region in difficulty, which can easily be provided by ships from St. Petersburg through the Baltic Sea, but it represents another step forward in the strategy of tension between Russia and the West, in a region in which Russia has recently begun. to me Independence contest Baltic state, a member of NATO and the European Union. All while Russia is reducing gas supplies to EU countries that have no alternatives available any time soon.

What do you think of this cautious and clever strategy?



Thanks to our Telegram channel, you can stay updated with new articles from economic scenarios. ⇒ record Immediately ⇐