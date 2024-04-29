The ID@Xbox Digital Showcase event is today, follow along with us: we remember the date and time of the event

As reported last week, the new meeting will be held today ID@Xbox digital gallery, a presentation event organized by Microsoft and dedicated to indie games that are part of the specific program of the Xbox division. The show will be held Today, April 29, at 7:00 pm Italian time It will be broadcast and commented on Also directed by Multiplayer.it.

So you will be able to follow with us the new ID@Xbox digital exhibition, organized in collaboration with IGN, with live translation and commentary by the editorial staff, on Our channel on Twitch Or simply by starting the stream shown in the embed below.

So the appointment is this afternoon at 7.00pm, don't miss it because there might be some interesting news.

Right now, the games that have been announced at the event are few, but most of them will be shown off as a surprise during the live stream, so you can expect a good amount of games if things go as they usually do with @Xbox ID presentations.