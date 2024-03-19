Shakira: “I stopped my career to be with Pique”

“There was such a thing So many parts of my life crumbling before my eyesI had to rebuild myself, pick up the bones and put them back together again.” As for Shakira, who will release her twelfth album on March 22nd. Women don't cry anymorewhich arrives after seven years GoldenThis “glue” that allowed her to hold everything together was always music.

the The Sunday TimesHe said Women don't cry anymore It is a mixture of pop, rap, reggaeton and other genres, which for her represents “Transform pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, and anger into passion“From vulnerability to resilience,” the singer explained.

It was one of those pains Separation from former footballer Gerard Pique. To be with him, Shakira put herself and her ambitions on the back burner. “For a long time I stopped my career to be next to GerardTo let him play football. “I made a lot of sacrifices for love.”

The couple split in June 2022, after 11 years together. It seems that the reason for the separation was his infidelity, which he went out with a woman immediately after New Young Flame: Clara Shea Marti. In his famous book Session 53which won appreciation for Song of the year On behalf of Latin Grammys 2023Shakira didn't send them to tell her former and new friend, “I was out of your league, and that's why you're/with someone just like you.” And still:I traded my Ferrari for a Twingo / traded my Rolex for a Casio». The artist explains that this song helped her “exorcise many of the demons that tormented me.” “And he was nice.”

Shakira and Pique had two children, Milan and Sasha. When asked what her children thought of the song, Shakira replied that the children “know it There is only one way to live life and that is to accept pain. We all have different ways of doing this.”

It seems that for Milan too, as for his mother, the “path” is music. “When his dad and I were going through a breakup, he wrote a couple of great songs, the kind that make you cry.”