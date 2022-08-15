Car paint, the sun will destroy it: smear this solution with a cotton swab

Car paint is always in the sun, it tries to survive even in extreme conditions, such as excessive heat which can be very harmful in summer.

Who does not have a protected place, Like the garage, where to store the carYou must find the best way to protect it.

Not everyone knows but There are three very simple remedies you can tryTo protect the machine and make it last longer, even when exposed at stellar temperatures.

Result of tests conducted on cars left in the sun

Recent tests on cars left outside in the sun have allowed temperatures of more than 63 degrees to be recorded inside the passenger compartment. While in particular, the inner surfaces reached 90 °C. Not only the dashboard, but also the seats, are protected from the sun under themThe same goes for the engine and car bodywhich should also be checked periodically.

Whether you live in an area where it gets hot all year round, or if you live in an area where high temperatures only reach during the summer months, you need to take cover before it’s too late. So, When you park your car in the sun It is a good idea to leave a small opening in the windows to allow air to recirculate. If this is not possible, to repair and protect the car paint, It is necessary to use sun visors and blinds Which should be applied to windows in order to Reduce irradiation inside the device.

How to protect the machine from weather factors

It’s good to know that there are also gods Specific dashboard cleaning products, which protects from ultraviolet rays as much as possible. They must be applied carefully to ensure that the machine resists discoloration or lightening, whether that is fabric or leather. It may also be useful to install seat covers, which not only protect the seats, but also protect them It also helps keep it fresh.

Obviously the exoskeleton can suffer a lot of damage if left in the sun and not taken care of as it should, so protect the car paint in the best possible way, It can be waxed for example. A thin layer of wax is also sufficient, which is able to reduce UV rays and thus cracks, color fading everywhere.

Finally, you should also pay attention to the engine, which must be checked periodically, the same applies to engine oil, brake fluid and coolant. It’s a little detail They make a difference Which ensures that the machine lasts over time, maintains an excellent aesthetic appearance, and more.