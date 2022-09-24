BUS Star Mobility works for coverage

After user protests, the carrier gets its hands on the schedules

There are still inconveniences and deficiencies in local public transportation in the second week of school, and the local public transportation basin agency and Star Mobility are at work to find corrective measures. Lodi County, which has been no longer the service owner for years, is engaged in monitoring and coordination to find the best solutions. Some changes have already been implemented in the service and will come into effect from Monday 26 (visible on starmobility.it) but the company running the service is also announcing difficulties next week. Star Mobility admits in a Citizens Press release that “the internal reorganization activity is underway which is generating some difficulties in properly sourcing personnel to plan and commission the program for the next few days – note reads -. Sorry for the inconvenience, we would like to rest assured that this is a temporary and short-term issue. term and that at the same time, there is an ongoing commitment to activate all possible measures to contain any shortcomings.”

