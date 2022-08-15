With the advent of paid subscriptions, Uber will end its free loyalty program

The popular ride-hailing service Uber has decided to end its free loyalty program rewards in favor of a paid Uber One membership.

In 2018, Uber introduced its own rewards program, which operated as a frequent flyer program where it awarded points for every dollar spent on Uber Eats rides and deliveries. By redeeming the accumulated points, it was possible to obtain discounts on future races and deliveries.

Starting in November 2021, Uber One members will enjoy benefits like 5% off select rides or delivery orders, zero discount on full food orders over $15, and zero delivery fees on full orders. or $99.99 per year.

As reported by The Verge, in an email sent to customers, Uber stated that until the end of August users can continue to accumulate points through its traditional rewards program and use them until October 31 to redeem rewards. According to a new announcement, Uber Rewards will be discontinued effective November 1, 2022.

In the Uber pool, you can earn 1 point for every dollar you spend. Similarly, 2 points on UberX and 3 points on Premium can be earned through Uber Rewards. Loyalty levels will be determined by the number of points you’ve accumulated, with the higher tier, Diamond, offering perks like free delivery of three UberEats orders, priority service, and more.

While Diamond customers will still have access to phone support, the only other way to unlock new Uber features is to pay for a monthly subscription. Members who are already enrolled in Rewards will get a free trial of Uber One, after which they will have to pay to continue accessing it. Those who use Uber Eats more than twice a month can save money by switching to an Uber One plan, but many customers may not see the savings.

When asked why Uber Rewards was discontinued in favor of an Uber One membership, Uber did not provide an immediate explanation. It is significant that the company has not experienced the profits and customer loyalty that it was hoping to gain from the program and that it now believes that a subscription subscription can provide better earnings.