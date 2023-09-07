September 7, 2023

Calolziocorte: “Wildness – My America”​​on display at Lavello

The exhibition, which is supervised by the artistic director of the Western Raouf Lodge, will feature 27 works by artist Samantha Baglioli from September to October 4.

“Wild – America”. This is the title of the exhibition, which will take place from Saturday 9 September 2023 (from 17:00) inside the Locanda Leonardo building, in the religious complex of the Convent of Santa Maria del Lavelo in Calolziocorte.

This exhibition aims to provide a glimpse of the artist’s wonderful memories during his life experience that he lived in the United States in which he had the opportunity to experience rural life by visiting different southern states of the United States starting from the animal world to landscapes to cowboys and finally to rodeo .

Samantha says: “Since I can remember, I have always been in touch with art. My grandfather had attended Brera Academy, but my mother was the greatest muse and teacher. From a young age she encouraged me to try different types of art.

Samantha’s first memories go back to elementary school in the USA where, after spending most of her studies, she was able to meet excellent teachers who introduced her to different techniques: airbrushing, ceramics and photography. In this exhibition, he tries, through his art, to restore the atmosphere of American rural life by taking the visitor on a journey to the Far West and its adventures.

Luca de Cani

