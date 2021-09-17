King County requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for restaurants, events and gyms

SEATTLE — King County officials announced Thursday that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend large outdoor public events and all indoor recreational activities and events.

This requirement applies to outdoor public events of at least 500 people and to all indoor and corporate event venues such as live music, performing arts, gyms, restaurants, bars, professional and team sports, conferences and conventions.

Public Health Ordinance Health – Seattle and King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchenne, will go into effect October 25 for outdoor venues and most indoor entertainment and leisure activities, and December 6 for restaurants with 12 seats or less.

The authorization does not apply to outdoor dining, serving customers to orders, or places that are not primarily used as a restaurant, such as grocery stores.

The application is not expected to be permanent and will not be reviewed more than six months after the October 25 start date to determine ongoing need.

“Our response to COVID-19 must continue to adapt to the challenging and changing realities of this pandemic. Delta virus is highly contagious, airborne, causes serious illness and puts a burden on hospitals and our healthcare workers. Validation will help King County,” Duchenne said. County in preventing infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, protecting our health care system, and providing safer spaces for the public and workers.”

It will be up to companies to select customers for proof of vaccination or negative test results.

Several forms of proof of vaccination will be allowed by law, including:

CDC COVID-19 vaccination card or photocopy of the card.

Printed Certificate or QR Code (available in late September) from MyIRMobile.com.

Another official immunization record from within or outside the United States, including your health care provider. Pictures or copies of the card are acceptable.

The order defines complete vaccination as two weeks after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, two weeks after one dose of Johnson & Johnson, or two weeks after completing another approved vaccine.

Those who have not been vaccinated will need to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within the past 72 hours or a rapid test result of a negative test provider completed on-site at an event or company immediately prior to entry.

Children under the age of 12, who are not eligible for vaccination, are not required to take the test to enter an event or activity.

County officials said nearly 300,000 people living in King County are eligible but not yet vaccinated.

Anyone who needs COVID-19 vaccinations can visit KingCounty.gov/vaccine To find a location in their area.

For assistance obtaining vaccine records, call the Washington State Vaccine Helpline at 833-VAX-HELP (833-829-4357) or email [email protected]

