The former Lazio gesture amazes everyone

It was a solidarity event. It is part of the Royal House of England programme. Help less, and bring a smile where there isn’t one. the Prince William During an event dedicated to the homeless that was put on the club’s agenda Bournemouth manager Brett met a certain character: Paul Gascoigne, The former England star with a stormy past.

Prince William and Gascoigne: face to face

the Prince William He was at first speechless. He did not recognize the former Lazio player, clean-shaven and skinny, who has been living a difficult life since he stopped playing (but also during his career). The two embraced and kissed after the first moments face to face. Regardless of the rules because public displays of affection are prohibited by royal protocol. Finally, they spoke on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the poorest people in the city.