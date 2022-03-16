By the weekend, winter was not over! Colpo di Coda between Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th. Effects ILMETEO.it

Weather: Weekend, winter is not over! Colpo de Coda between Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th. Effects

Weather forecast for the weekend Weather forecast for the next The weekend speaks for itself: Winter is not over yet. This is the most important piece of news coming out of the data shot by computer centers, which reaffirms that the scent has already begun at the beginning of the week: Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 MarchA Wall shot of the winter season Is one Clap for the illusions of spring Many have absorbed themselves due to the rise in temperature and pleasant sun over the past few hours.

In the next few days, a certain weather system will be developed across Europe: unpopular Vojkoff Bridge: In practice the high pressure of the Azores extends as far as Scandinavia, triggering the response along with the anti-Russian hurricane. Ice air flow The Arctic Continental Extraction flows from Russia, first to the Balkans and then to Italy.

Cold currents may soon spread in our country Saturday, March 19th, Investing first in the Adriatic sector and then in other areas. There The first effect It’s about temperature, which is expected to drop sharply Climate averages (About 8 C lower than expected at the end of March) They are still possible at night and early in the morning. Extended the frost to the plains.

It can be defined in terms of expected values, especially in the central-southern regions, if all is confirmed. A full-scale frost waveWith dangerous consequences for agriculture: in short, a classic Winter tail shot!

But the latest updates have come with one The second novelty: A possible visit Interruption until Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 early morning This, starting from the Iberian Peninsula, may gradually become more and more intense towards our country. RainThe nature of a storm, initially endured Sardinia and Sicily. Then the rainfall can be extended For Tyrrhenian and Ionian fields, with Snow Up to hilly height.

More frost from Russia. Possible disruption in the south and two large islands