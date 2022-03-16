March 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Turn off: Many people in the Palazzo and Bosco di Sona will not be able to watch RAI channels

Turn off: Many people in the Palazzo and Bosco di Sona will not be able to watch RAI channels

Noah French March 16, 2022 1 min read

Last March 8th it seemed that the switch off could be solved with a little more than a formal, simple need. Reconnect channelsAnd instead, especially to the many visitors of our territory To Bosco di Sona and Palazzolo But not only that, it has become an unresolved issue today: It is not possible to view RAI 1 and RAI 2 And this Difficulty tuning in to RAI 3.

Despite all this, under the pressure of the vibrant information campaign of recent months, the citizens prepared themselves. The latest generation televisions and decodersFacing costs that are often not negligible.

Come today RAI service numbers Some symptoms will come and seem to be very central to them Contact a technician to check the antenna and system. In fact, Roy seems to have moved the channels to the bandwidth it deserves Not the most recent amplifiers Unable to pick up. Here, too, is, of course, a function that has its cost.

Whether spent or not, Those who have not yet received RAI channels must enable it Switching to the new frequencies for Venito will not solve the problem in any way Done.

See also  6.22 magnitude earthquake shakes US, Eureka, all details 3B Meteo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

By the weekend, winter was not over! Colpo di Coda between Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th. Effects ILMETEO.it

March 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Delta Airlines: Frequencies for the US are increasing in the summer

March 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Spring is too hot! The April-Mac trend with Easter in the middle is no doubt ILMETEO.it

March 15, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Turn off: Many people in the Palazzo and Bosco di Sona will not be able to watch RAI channels

March 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fuel and lower prices for diesel and petrol: Eni, IP and Q8 offer discounts. But +60% in one year

March 16, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Gianmarco attacks Soleil “I can’t say I’m glad to see you again…” / Gelo to The pupa and the nerd

March 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Borgotaro Hospital: Pasquale Gianluca Giuri is the new director of internal medicine

March 16, 2022 Karen Hines