Delta Airlines: Frequencies for the US are increasing in the summer

More routes and seats to Europe with 143% more seats than there were in the summer of 2021, as well as more opportunities to indulge in premium cabins.

Considering the summer, Delta Airlines is increasing frequencies to major European cities, re-launching routes and introducing modernized aircraft. There are new links between the latest updates of Delta’s summer schedule New York-JFK and Stockholm Between starting June 1st Salt Lake City and London Heathrow From May 14th.

Thanks to Delta’s partnerships with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, it has passenger access to almost 200 destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India from 19 US cities.

“Delta is focused on rebuilding its network, providing easy and convenient access for travelers wherever they want to go, and fulfilling that promise by introducing 74 daily flights from 10 US gates to 21 European destinations this summer,” he said. Said. Joe Esposito, SVP, Delta Network Planning -. We have accelerated improvements in our aircraft so that passengers can enjoy a more comfortable ride on all flights to Europe in the coming months, including offering more seats on the Delta Premium Select.

More flights from Delta’s largest global hubs

மிகப்பெரிய As the largest Atlantic carrier from New York-JFK and Boston, Delta operates 27 daily flights to 20 European destinations. New York-JFK, Including the resumption of pre-Govt links to Zurich, Brussels, Edinburgh and Copenhagen. The carrier is two flights a day from New York to Rome, a daily flight to Venice and 12 flights a week to Milan.

From BostonIt operates nine daily flights to nine Atlantic destinations, including Delta Rome, offering nearly 5,000 more seats each week than summer 2019.

Delta is the largest carrier in the southeastern United States, operating 17 flights daily. Atlanta 14 Atlantic cruises, three times the daily frequency to Amsterdam, as well as twice daily flights to London and Rome and daily flights to Milan and Venice

From Detroit And MinneapolisDelta’s Midwest Hub carrier operates 14 non-stop daily flights to the airline’s global hubs in Amsterdam, London and Paris, as well as daily service to Frankfurt, Munich and Reykjavik.

விமான On the west coast of the United States, the airline operates a daily connection from its center in Seattle to Amsterdam and a daily connection to London and Paris. From Salt Lake City The carrier will provide daily non-stop flights to three Atlantic coasts. Delta will also return to operate daily flights from Portland to Amsterdam.