December 15, 2021

Breath of the Wild 2, new gameplay details from three Nintendo patents – Nerd4.life

December 15, 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Mechanics will be proud Play Especially sophisticated, according to the information contained in three different information Patents deposited before nintendo.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 won’t premiere before E3 2022, according to Jeff Grob, so we’re probably still a few months away from reveal in detailBut the details that have emerged make us think about the degree of complexity that the game developers seem to be aiming for.


The first patent filed with WIPO No. 2020370175 sets out the necessary conditions for this. Climb on the platform while we are under it. It seems that it will be possible to carry out this procedure freely and not at predetermined points.


The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, a Nintendo patent

The second patent, US20210370178, appears to refer instead to environmental puzzles and its implications. In the gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 we find out that Link will gain a power that allows him to move things back in time and here we explain how this mechanic will work.


The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, a Nintendo patent

The third patent, No. US20210370179, focuses on free fall: Link will be able to take different positions while falling, such as turning his back or diving, but also using a bow and hitting enemies on the fly.

