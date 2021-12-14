Battle Pass Changed Again, Here’s the News – Nerd4.life

343 Industries has made a new update available for infinite aura which introduces a series of innovations related to Battle Pass offers multiplayer from the shooter. Let’s see the news.

First of all, Halo Infinite Battle Pass will include less Challenges Associated with specific game modes or activities. There will be new playlist challenges, points accrual requests, eliminations, or just completing matches and wins.

“There is a lot of work to be done to truly respond to Player Notes In such mechanisms, the developers explain in a blog post, bigger changes will take time (eg performance-based XP, per-game XP, additional progression vectors, etc.), but in the meantime, the team will continue to target for updates mission on the service side to improve and improve the overall experience.”



Cortana from Halo Infinite

343 Industries also wants to make it easier to follow event challenges, although it will always be necessary to complete multiple stages of each event to level up during the event pass. New details about it will be revealed on January 4, 2021.

The development team also recently reported an issue, which is not resolved by the update, remember not to use Quick Resume while the campaign is running.