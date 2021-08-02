su Xbox Series X gira about 100 fps – Multiplayer.it

Technical beta version of infinite aura On Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC allowed players to experience first-hand the multiplayer game from 343 Industries, but also to get an idea of ​​the game’s performance, which is expected to launch later this year. According to the analysis of YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits, the beta version is almost working 100 frames per second it’s a Xbox Xbox X 4K resolution.

The main console of the Redmond giant is aiming for 120 FPS for multiplayer. As you can see from the video below, the Halo Infinite beta version averages out at 100-110fps in 4K, with Cali which stabilizes around 90 frames per second. On the other hand, the Series S version managed to maintain a stable 120 frames per second, albeit at a much lower resolution of 1080p. As you can imagine, the Xbox One and Xbox One X versions are far behind in terms of performance: 30fps, 1080p for the former, 30fps for the first, and 4K, both times with choppy and slight dropouts.

However, keep in mind that this is a technical beta and that there are still months from now until the official launch, which will allow the 343 Industries team improvement Increased performance of Halo Infinite on all platforms. Also at the output there should be different modes of performance, so if you prefer increased frame rate stability at the expense of resolution, you will be satisfied.

From the ElAnalistaDeBits analysis, we also learned that, as expected, the Xbox Series X | S by Beta Halo Infinite Show off Loading times Faster, as well as better shadows, textures, and ambient occlusion than their older generation counterparts, especially the standard Xbox One.

If you haven’t had a chance to play the beta, we highly recommend reading our impressions of the Halo Infinite tech beta.