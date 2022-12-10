Brazil is now dreaming of an impossible task, Guardiola

After six years and two global disappointments cycle Tete driving Brazil is over. The coach, who has been in charge since 2016 with the joy of the 2019 Copa America, confirmed the decision to step down after being eliminated by Croatia on penalties in Qatar. “The selection was made over a year and a half ago,” says the longest-serving coach at the helm of the green and gold competition. Now is the time to search for an alternative and dream of the Brazilian Federation and an entire people with a name and surname: Pep Guardiola.

The task is almost impossible because the Spanish coach has just renewed with Manchester City until 2025 and has a very high salary on the coffers of the CBF, more than 20 million euros. Verdeoro who actually did a survey months ago with the inventor of tiki taka, but everything stopped because of the fee, in fact.

Guardiola who will remain a dream and potential names to replace Tite are different. A level profile is definitely needed to re-launch an entire movement that has not won a World Cup since 2002. They range from Abel Ferreira to Jorge Jesus going through Dorival Juniors, Fernando Diniz, Renato Gaucho, Coca, Rogerio Ceni and Manu Menezes (it will be a return ) and Jorge Sampaoli.