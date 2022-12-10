Speed ​​skating Azzurri finishes 4th in the team pursuit in Calgary Francesco Betti does well in the 1500m Section B – OA Sport

The curtain has fallen First day of competition in Calgary (Canada), site of the third stage of the Speed ​​Skating World Cup. On theOlympic Oval A particularly intense day – 1 in which the Azzurri tried their best to do well.

Fourth place on Tricolor team quest some men. David Giotto and Andrea Giovannini And the young man Daniel DiStefano They closed a time of 3:41.700 in 5.78 of United State who prevailed in a time of 3:35.925, ahead of my host Canada and the Norway from 3.96. However, a good test for the blue trio is still in the testing phase, due to the inclusion of Di Stéfano in place of Michael Malfatti injured.

In the men’s 1500 meters in Section A, Alessio Trentini He finished 15th (1:45.234) in the race won by Dutchman Wesley Digg (1:42.930), ahead of China’s Zhongyan Ning (+0.02) and compatriot Kjeld Nuis (+0.09). Well Francesco Betti in section B of this major Who got a personal best score of 1:45.221 (fourth) in the ranking, which was led by the Japanese Ryota Kojima (1:44.247, personal best). It must be emphasized that Calgary’s ice type is particularly suited to fast lap times.

In the remaining A-section finals, the Koreans’ confirmations have arrived Min Sun Kim (36.972, personal best) in the 500m and Norway’s Rein Wiklund (3:56.937) in the 3000m, beating the Dutch duo Marijki Groeneud (3:58.893) / Antoinette de Jong (3:59.319).

Photo: La Presse