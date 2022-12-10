December 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Speed ​​skating Azzurri finishes 4th in the team pursuit in Calgary Francesco Betti does well in the 1500m Section B - OA Sport

Speed ​​skating Azzurri finishes 4th in the team pursuit in Calgary Francesco Betti does well in the 1500m Section B – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt December 10, 2022 2 min read

The curtain has fallen First day of competition in Calgary (Canada), site of the third stage of the Speed ​​Skating World Cup. On theOlympic Oval A particularly intense day – 1 in which the Azzurri tried their best to do well.

Fourth place on Tricolor team quest some men. David Giotto and Andrea Giovannini And the young man Daniel DiStefano They closed a time of 3:41.700 in 5.78 of United State who prevailed in a time of 3:35.925, ahead of my host Canada and the Norway from 3.96. However, a good test for the blue trio is still in the testing phase, due to the inclusion of Di Stéfano in place of Michael Malfatti injured.

In the men’s 1500 meters in Section A, Alessio Trentini He finished 15th (1:45.234) in the race won by Dutchman Wesley Digg (1:42.930), ahead of China’s Zhongyan Ning (+0.02) and compatriot Kjeld Nuis (+0.09). Well Francesco Betti in section B of this major Who got a personal best score of 1:45.221 (fourth) in the ranking, which was led by the Japanese Ryota Kojima (1:44.247, personal best). It must be emphasized that Calgary’s ice type is particularly suited to fast lap times.

Skating at speed, David Ghiotto leads the tri-color squad in Calgary: fast ice and great times are expected

In the remaining A-section finals, the Koreans’ confirmations have arrived Min Sun Kim (36.972, personal best) in the 500m and Norway’s Rein Wiklund (3:56.937) in the 3000m, beating the Dutch duo Marijki Groeneud (3:58.893) / Antoinette de Jong (3:59.319).

Photo: La Presse

See also  Serie A, Juventus - Sassuolo 0-0 Live Streaming. Verona Napoli 2-5 - Football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

At that time, security did not allow Federer to enter Wimbledon by video – tennis

December 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Referee Louis van Gaal

December 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Announcing the provisional calendar for the 2023 WSX Championship

December 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Masset detains former MEP Antonio Panzeri and Vice President Eva Kaili from Qatar to the EU Parliament.

December 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Desperate Italian motorists: they will all shut down | Protests begin and troubles begin

December 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Duo Baldo takes place in Busca on December 20th

December 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The solar system, something exploded and flooded everything: will there be consequences?

December 10, 2022 Karen Hines