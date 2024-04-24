Blizzard is working on a new, unannounced open world game, according to multiple announcements

When I went to look at the job postings, someone discovered this Blizzard Works on New open world game It has not yet been announced, which the studio stands for Playing different rolesWhich indicates a development that is still fully underway.
As we can also see from the official Blizzard website, which reports these job advertisements, the roles required are also in important development locations, indicating that this is a project that can be completed Still far away.
However, a new game from Blizzard is always a very interesting event, so we are waiting to find out what it could be, realizing that a real announcement can only arrive at some point, taking into account the parameters of the team's way of working.
New intellectual property?
It remains to be seen if it's a title tied to an established franchise within the company, like Overwatch, Warcraft/Starcraft, or World of Warcraft, or if it's something. Brand Newwhich may look more similar to published ads, which do not mention direct links to other addresses.
We would also like to remind you that the announced survival game that had been in development for some time at Blizzard has been cancelled, as part of the general reorganization that occurred in the team after its acquisition by Microsoft, but apparently this other project has been given the green light and is moving forward.
The only details we currently have is the fact that it's open world, which really puts it in a different area than what we usually see from Blizzard, with the exception of the popular MMORPG.
