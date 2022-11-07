StarCraft is a core business of the RTS genre, says Phil Spencer – Nerd4.life

StarCraft It’s work seminal for this type RTS: he said that Phil Spencer During an interview with Wired he tackled various topics, including the future of the popular strategic franchise from Blizzard.

A few years ago, it appeared that Activision Blizzard was no longer interested in StarCraft, but Spencer’s words seem to indicate a different attitude, a clear realization of the importance of the series and thus the intent of Re-release it as it deserves on Microsoft platforms.

“I don’t have the power to make decisions about what happens at Blizzard, Activision or King, so let’s just talk about ideas about potential opportunities (…), but both StarCraft and WarCraft are very important when it comes to lore. From RTS and Blizzard In particular,” Spencer explained.

“I don’t have any concrete plans at the moment because I don’t have a way to work with teams yet, but StarCraft has been a core business of gaming, right? From an esports and RTS point of view on console, but also from a storytelling point of view in the RTS genre.” “.

“I am happy to be able to sit down with the Activision, Blizzard and King teams to discuss the catalog and the opportunities that might exist, but (…) this is not something I can actively participate in at the moment.”

“However, the idea of ​​being able to think about what will happen with these franchises is very tempting, and I say that as someone who has spent many hours playing these titles.”