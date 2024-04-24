April 24, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WindTre, adding 5G without changing your plan costs €1.99 per month

WindTre, adding 5G without changing your plan costs €1.99 per month

Gerald Bax April 24, 2024 1 min read

I 5G to WindTre Until now it was only available with some select plans, but now the situation seems to be changing as some select customers with 4G plans have been given the possibility to Enable 5G while maintaining your existing offer. According to the testimonies he collected MondoMobileWeb The initiative is Available in stores From the telephone operator.

It's called enabling the 5G network without changing plans 5G for youIt is also available for customers using Pay is easy As a means of payment (in this case we refer to 5G Per Te Easy Pay). Supply costs 1.99 euros per month With automatic renewal and includes:

  • Activating the 5G network on its 4G offer

  • €1.99/month

  • Automatic renewal

  • Also in Easy Pay version

  • Speed ​​up to 2 Gbps

  • Priority lane con

  • +5 GB/month For your offer (for example, if the offer includes 100GB per month, by activating 5G For You, you will switch to 5G (where available and with a compatible smartphone) with 105GB available per month

Let's remember on the sidelines that by the end of 2025, WindTre will complete the shutdown of the 3G network to free up bandwidth to be allocated to 4G and, above all, 5G.

See also  More than 400 games on offer - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Goodbye to Mercedes forever: The news shocks customers

April 24, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Microsoft launches VASA-1, a new model of artificial intelligence: what it can do sounds like science fiction

April 24, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Xbox and Meta are collaborating on a new Quest headset

April 23, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

WindTre, adding 5G without changing your plan costs €1.99 per month

April 24, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

“He is dying, in Chechnya they are looking for his heir.”

April 24, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

100 arrests – Il Tempo

April 24, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Eni increases production in the first quarter of 2024 but gas slows profits

April 24, 2024 Karen Hines