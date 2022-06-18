Blanco, ex-girlfriend Julia reveals how she found out about his infidelity

Julia Lisoli She is an ex-girlfriend blancoThe girl the singer ran to hug after a victory Sanremo Festival. The two met at school and had an affair that lasted for several years.

The crisis came immediately after the victory sanremo. Their relationship deteriorated to the point of infidelity, as she herself told Weekly Pages Furthermore it:

I found it Ricardo He had another one in a video they sent me online. I saw him at the disco kiss that girl I had never seen before.

The girl in question is the dancer Martina Valdes, who is currently associated with the artist. there Lysol She said that because of the betrayal she ended up in the hospital and for weeks she had to take anxiolytics to calm the anxiety due to this unpleasant situation.

Julia He admitted that after watching this video, he started sending a file blanco Letters full of anger and disappointment that were not answered at first.

The confrontation between the two came just two months later and they decided on that occasion to end their relationship. Julia He said that “it is only the one who has sinned”, and still feels bitter that he often puts before everyone else’s needs blancoIn the name of love that binds them.

today Julia She’s slowly getting her life back on track again and has a secret dream: working in the fashion world.

Below is a recent photo of blanco And his current girlfriend: