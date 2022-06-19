Elisabetta’s flaws in Ascot, this is the first time since her coronation – Mundo

Queen Elizabeth of England for the first time since her coronation He did not participate in any of the five days of Royal Ascota famous horse race where nobles and celebrities compete to display attractive costumes, particularly hats.

This was confirmed by the heads of the Ascot Racecourse, according to Sky News, noting that Her Majesty still had “mobility problems” that did not allow her to attend.

Elizabeth II attended Royal Ascot for the first time in 1946 And since ascending to the throne 70 years ago, she has always taken part in at least one day of racing (she’s a great fan of horses; her stables – more than 10 this year – have competed regularly and over the years have racked up big wins at Ascot), except in 2020, when he caused The Covid pandemic is holding the race behind closed doors.

Like the royal house of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who as usual paraded in a carriage on the track before the start of the races last Tuesday. Ascot is a short distance from Windsor Castle, one of the King’s residences.