March 25, 2024

Bruno Barbieri, after ceasing to work as a chef: “We have to try different ways” | Where you will see him again

Lorelei Reese March 25, 2024 3 min read
Bruno Barbieri – Evod

Bruno Barbieri is ready to bid farewell to his career as a chef, and declares that in life you have to try different paths. Where we might see him again.

multi star chef, Bruno Barbieri He was the first judge on a culinary talent show Chef Today he is the only one who still maintains his place among the others who have come and gone over the seasons.

Elegant, gentle, we see him today in these clothes, but we may soon see him in other clothes. He declared it himself, that you have to do that in life Try different paths.

However, he seems to have found his way. Even today, 13 years later, he still remembers his performing experience chef, As revealed to courier: “I've done all the versions, and I'm the only one who still remembers the initial conversation about Partridge. Before this show, people would go to restaurants to fill their bellies, and now they know a lot of things.”

Where can we see him again if not in the kitchen or on TV? Let's find out what the friendly chef does.

Bruno Barbieri: Farewell to his career as a chef

Bruno Barbieri He has a career spanning 40 years, traveling the world and learning about various culinary techniques, traditions and innovations that have enriched his cultural background. Even at the beginning when he was working at 19 years old On cruise ships. It's an experience that shaped him, and he always acknowledges it courier: “I always thought I had to stand up for myself and I did; on ships, I soon began to explain how I saw it: my name was everywhere, I got up at 4 a.m. and made 400 omelettes… I worked all day. I quickly learned how to “Catching all my trains quickly, believing that one day, sooner or later, my time will come.”

His time has come chef, definitively establishing him as a TV chef and much-loved character, who is also the protagonist of the novel 4 hotel, All the way to 4 restaurants to Alessandro Borghese. For this reason he admits: “I just do what I believe in and I don't want to be a bank employee and work on TV. It's unfortunate that now, between restaurants and hotels, I can't go anywhere anymore, because at the end of the day I'm the one who breaks things.”

Brown barbers
Bruno Barbieri Mountaineer – Evod

Where we might see him again

Maybe that's why Bruno Barbieri Do you want to change profession? Absolutely not, no fear, he will continue to be the head chef and judge Chef.

He simply showed himself on social media in the guise of an unusual climber, and with his photo he wrote: “In life, as in cooking, You always have to try different paths and flavors! The more new things I discover, the better Barbieri gets!

