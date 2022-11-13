November 13, 2022

BJK 2023, Italy vs Slovakia Away in the preliminary round - OA Sport

BJK 2023, Italy vs Slovakia Away in the preliminary round – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt November 13, 2022

2023 is expected. The 2022 edition of the Billie Jean King Cup will have an epilogue today in The challenge between Australia and Switzerland. The Swiss also crossed in their group Italy by Tatiana Garbinprevailing 3-0.

In Glasgow, there is little to be done for our local girls, forced to fly the white flag even in the presence of Canada with heavy negativity. Turns the page, looking for Qualification for the women’s tennis team finals next year. From 14 to 15 April 2023 will be on stage Preliminary round matches Which will allow you to land The final stage of the review.

Our flag bearers will play Slovakia away from home. The previous two are ed Both are in favor of the competitors: in 2002 the victory of the Slovaks 3-1 in the semi-finals of the World Group of the Federation Cup; In 2017 the Italians ko in Forli for 2-3 in the first round of the second world group. Bel Paese tennis players will try to reverse the trend.

Immediately All Preliminary Round Challenges:

All challenges planned for 14-15 April 2023

(1) Spain – Mexico

Ukraine – (2) Czech Republic

Great Britain – (3) France

(4) Canada – Belgium

(5) United States – Austria

(6) Slovakia – Italia

(7) Germany – Brazil

(8) Kazakhstan – Polynia

Slovenia – (9) Romania

Photo: LiveMedia / Rob Prange / DPPI

