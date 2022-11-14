November 14, 2022

Amichevoli Napoli in Turchia, spunta anche il Fulham! Conferme sul Fatih Karagümrük di Pirlo, le ipotesi

Napoli friendly matches in Turkey, opponents: Fulham check too!

Mirabelle Hunt November 14, 2022 2 min read

Latest football matches in Naples, friendly matches in Turkey: Fulham is also emerging as a potential opponent. Confirmations of the hypotheses of Pirlo Fatih Karagomurk, Wolves, and Crystal Palace

Napoli football, the latest news about the retreat in Turkey. Like other teams in the Premier League, Napoli also chose Erdogan’s country as a place to retreat during the World Cup break. The Azzurri headquarters in Antalya was also finally selected. For the administrator, it is a matter of days if not hours, the final approval and signature of contracts for the beneficiary Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is currently working in the US for personal commitments, is missing.

Napoli friendly matches in Turkey potential opponents

As expected in exclusive From CalcioNapoli24.it Spalletti’s men will likely take part in 3 friendly matches, one of which will be against Fatih Qaraghmrk Written by Andrea Pirlo, who has Italians Viviano, Ricci and Borini among its ranks.

In recent weeks, the hypotheses of Crystal Palace and Wolves have been circulated as possible rivals, this morning the Corriere dello Sport version also presents Fulham as another potential contender. as I learned from CN24 7 Premier teams will be in Turkey during the World Cup break, and there really are a lot of options.

