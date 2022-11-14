Napoli friendly matches in Turkey, opponents: Fulham check too!

Napoli football, the latest news about the retreat in Turkey. Like other teams in the Premier League, Napoli also chose Erdogan’s country as a place to retreat during the World Cup break. The Azzurri headquarters in Antalya was also finally selected. For the administrator, it is a matter of days if not hours, the final approval and signature of contracts for the beneficiary Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is currently working in the US for personal commitments, is missing.

Napoli friendly matches in Turkey potential opponents

As expected in exclusive From CalcioNapoli24.it Spalletti’s men will likely take part in 3 friendly matches, one of which will be against Fatih Qaraghmrk Written by Andrea Pirlo, who has Italians Viviano, Ricci and Borini among its ranks.

In recent weeks, the hypotheses of Crystal Palace and Wolves have been circulated as possible rivals, this morning the Corriere dello Sport version also presents Fulham as another potential contender. as I learned from CN24 7 Premier teams will be in Turkey during the World Cup break, and there really are a lot of options.