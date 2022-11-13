Serie A: Bologna returns, 3-0 to Sassuolo and Inter canceled – football

Bologna drops the trio with Ebecher, Arnautovic and Ferguson and wakes up, sending Sassuolo to the carpet and aggravating their crisis: the Emilien derby is Rosobli, thanks to the Swiss midfielder, who scored the first goal in Rosobli’s shirt on the eve of departure for the World Cup; Austrian (in the eighth seasonal position); For the Scotsman who continues the golden moment with the third goal in the last five matches. Three points to forget the last problems and settle in the middle of the table: Bologna and Sassuolo, both at 16 points, faced each other with the same goal, even if they came from different tracks. He had to forget the humiliation suffered by the San Siro against Inter and Bologna, who was called to return to the path previously seen by the protagonist for four straight victories against Cagliari, Lecce, Monza and Torino. The mission centered on the team of Thiago Motta, the coach who led Rossoblo out of the crisis. On the other hand, Sassuolo is still in crisis and looking for continuity after the 1-1 draw with Roma. After the rise suffered by Inter (6-1), Thiago Motta redesigned Bologna, inserting Ebecher and Soriano into the trident, effectively deploying 5 midfielders despite the 4-2-3-1 start, while Dionesse responded 4-3 -3, Obiang in direction and Traoré in trident, also picking a balance of 11. Game struggles to take off: Arnautovic devours the advantage at 5′ on the offside edge and Traoré responds with the same coin on Laurientè’s cross at 17′, shooting high on a slip. The play that spoils the match arrives in the 30th minute, when Soriano recovers the ball, Locomo shoots himself on the left and is served by Arnautovic: on the cross of the Colombian Ebecher enters and carries his bags. Sassuolo struggled to respond due to the density of leaders in midfield. Something different is needed, and in fact, Dionysi throws Henrique into the tiebreak, but it’s not enough. The score is dispatched 2-0 soon: Arnautovic makes his teammates run past Lykogiannis and serves up Soriano, who crushed Sassuolo with a lead and chainsaw ahead of candidate Arnautovic who, head-on with the boards, makes no mistake. Dionissi also threw Alvarez and Berardi into the fray to try to restart the match with a redesigned Sassuolo with 4-2-3-1 all-wheel drive. Berardi touched 2-1 in the 17th minute, but Sassuolo is unbalanced and often introduces the side to counter-attacks from the hosts. The arrival of the Rossoblo trio in the 33rd minute: Dominguez starts again, alternating with Ferguson. The Scotsman, the first intent, finds the right shot that ends at the crosshairs of the postmen. Match and meeting, Bologna wakes up.