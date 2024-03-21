Big Brother Semi-Finals Previews: Nominations and Polls

I Big brother One step away from the grand finale. today Thursday, March 21, 2024 In fact it will be organized there Semi-finals From the reality show Alfonso SignoriniAs always in prime time on Canale 5. Live broadcast No. 46 – the penultimate event of the season before the final on March 25 – will see the final elimination. Let's find out All previews From the evening, from the front-runners at the polls to the latest news.





Big brotherMarch 21, 2024 episode: What will happen tonight

After the “massacre” of the last episode with two eliminations (Anita Oliveri and Paolo Masella), the Big brother He returns to the air this evening with What's There to Be Semi-finals Of this edition 17. In fact, the curtain will fall on the reality show on Monday, March 25, 2024 Alfonso Signorini Tonight, the competitors will have their last chance at the final. They are already sure of the place Beatrice Luzzi (He was elected as the first finalist by public referendum and is the favorite to win the last second shares Bowmaker) and two other broadcasting “veterans” such as Rosie Chen H Massimiliano Varese: Who will join the race for the final?

At the moment, there are still 11 contestants in the Cinecittà loft, but they will be exposed to a clear “scissors” this evening during an episode that will be full of twists and eliminations. But it won't be all bad news for competitors. In fact, during the live broadcast there will be an official announcement about The fourth and fifth finalists will play for the final win next Monday.

Meanwhile, the situation becomes more complicated at home Alessio Falcone. Givino was not left without his girlfriend Anita Olivieri – who was excluded from Monday's telecast – but she showed special signs Nervousness Which may cost them dearly. Alessio has been nominated and is in danger of being eliminated, but it cannot be ruled out that his exit from the scene was due to A disciplinary action Even before the public vote. Alfonso Signorini “warned” the opponent with Official press releaseBut they arrived this week Other behaviors At the top, those who – in the host's words – “scream this edition”.





Nomination and television: who leaves the house

Who will have to leave home Big brother One step away from the final? Contestants in nomination I am Alessio Falcone, Federico Massaro H Simona snapped, with the latter being the clear favourite. at the time of Surveys to Free forum In fact, they give the Milanese showgirl “abundance” with Bulgarian percentages amounting to 65.67% of the audience's preferences. Federico Massaro gets 20.52%, while Alessio Falcone faces the risk of elimination with 13.81%, according to expectations.

When and where to watch it tonight on TV and live (Thursday 21 March 2024)

I Big brother Airing tonight on TV on Channel 5. Appointment is early evening starting 21:30. Live broadcast e on demand Available, as always, on the platform Mediaset InfinityVia the application or the official website.