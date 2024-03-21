“At the end of the month, I had no money to eat.”

In a ring Your job It aired on Wednesday, March 20 Alicia From Genoa with package No. 10. The Rival from Liguria He got to play after 14 episodes. And she was accompanied Her boyfriend, Matteo. After a match that seemed to take a turn for the worse, Alicia and Matteo They won 50 thousand euros Guess the lucky area.

Who is Alicia, the story of a rival from Liguria and her friend Matteo

Alicia is a college studentShe is studying nursing sciences and is in her final year. And she was accompanied Her boyfriend, Matteo. They have been together for two years, meeting on February 22, 2022. Their dream is to get married, even if they frankly admit that they often argue. In fact, after recalling the first package, Alicia seemed surprised that she had not yet argued with her partner: “We haven't even argued yet. Usually I say A, he says B. I say white, he says blackThen the friend replied: “It is impossible not to argue with women. I'm picky, and she's messy“. The competitor protested: “this is not true. Right. It's exaggeratedLapidario Amadeus:Now they argueThe couple explained the spirit they shared in Affari Tuoi: “We came here to play, we have a thousand dreams in the drawer. I'm a fighter, I want to aim as high as possible, I want to go and get €300,000. I don't even work, only Matteo does“. Alicia said when the doctor, Paquale Romano, offered 30 thousand euros His own storymade up of difficult moments but also a lot of courage:

Many kids my age have never seen 30,000 euros before. Especially because throughout my life I have struggled a lot, made important choices, and even went so far as to say at the end of the month: “Now what do we eat?” Ultimately, these choices led me to be the person I am today, and to find Matteo, my family. Especially my cousins ​​who are a part of me. Grandkids, Grandma, the anchor of my life, my everything, she raised me. Unfortunately, my mother left when I was very young, and my father, the same, didn't leave but was not around unfortunately. He's trying to do this, he's made bad choices in his life, and he's trying to recover. I grew up with my grandmother and my cousins. Turning down money is disappointing to me, but life has given me this opportunity, I feel lucky to be here.

Your work, Alicia, won 50 thousand euros

At first the game seemed to have turned in favor of Alicia, who started with excellent calls. The doctor offered her 38 thousand euros, but she refused because she was determined to get 300 thousand euros. Unfortunately, right after that he ordered the €200,000 package, followed by the €5,000 package and the €100,000 package. In short, three red packets in a row. The doctor then offered to change, but Alicia and Matteo refused, and continued their calls. They chose the 15,000 euro package, then the 20 euro package, then the 75 euro package. Excellent sequence. The doctor offered 30 thousand euros. The offer was rejected, but the couple described the package as worth €300,000. In an instant, the game changed and the doctor asked the competitors to open 5 packages. So, they came out in order: €100, then €50,000, then €10,000, then €10,000, and finally €30,000. In Alicia's package there was only 5 euros. But when all seemed lost, Alicia and Matteo guessed that Sardinia was the lucky region and won €50,000.