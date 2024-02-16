February 16, 2024

Big Brother, Greta Rossetti and the inverted face of Sergio Dotavi: “We are very different” [VIDEO]

In GF, it seems that Greta Rossetti has already changed her mind about Sergio Dotavi and their interaction…

in home Big brother It seems that a new love triangle is about to be born, consisting of… Greta Rossetti, Sergio Dutavi H Vittorio Minuzzi. But with the latter's exit from the reality show Canale5Fans focused on the interactions between Greta H Sergio

In a ring gf On Monday, February 12, Alfonso Signorini Asked Greta And clarify the situation between them Sergio H Vittorio: In fact, Jevina formed a relationship so strong with both competitors, that many started talking about a love triangle. At the host's request, the former seductress announced:

“With Vittorio it is a teenage relationship, while Sergio is a man. But no, I don't have to choose anything, because they are two different relationships, I love them both, because they give me different things. With Vittorio I feel 'light,' we never talk about heavy things and I find a relationship Preventive With Sergio, we have very deep conversations. “I'm a very physical person, when I love someone.”

Although also Sergio She showed a certain attraction to GretaAlso declaring that there have been several important confessions between them, it seems that the former seductress is not convinced of the possibility of a real feeling emerging between them. And in today's video, February 16, in fact, A Massimiliano Varese He announced:

“No, Macy, you know what I'm telling you? That we're too different. There's no personality match. I'm sorry, that's the problem. I'll be hard too, but…”

See also  Has TV been replaced by TikTok and Youtube? According to two studies, this is true

