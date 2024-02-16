Big Brother, Greta Rossetti and the inverted face of Sergio Dotavi: “We are very different” [VIDEO]

In GF, it seems that Greta Rossetti has already changed her mind about Sergio Dotavi and their interaction…

in home Big brother It seems that a new love triangle is about to be born, consisting of… Greta Rossetti, Sergio Dutavi H Vittorio Minuzzi. But with the latter's exit from the reality show Canale5Fans focused on the interactions between Greta H Sergio…

GF, Greta Rossetti and the inverted face of Sergio Dotavi: “We are very different” [VIDEO]

In a ring gf On Monday, February 12, Alfonso Signorini Asked Greta And clarify the situation between them Sergio H Vittorio: In fact, Jevina formed a relationship so strong with both competitors, that many started talking about a love triangle. At the host's request, the former seductress announced:

“With Vittorio it is a teenage relationship, while Sergio is a man. But no, I don't have to choose anything, because they are two different relationships, I love them both, because they give me different things. With Vittorio I feel 'light,' we never talk about heavy things and I find a relationship Preventive With Sergio, we have very deep conversations. “I'm a very physical person, when I love someone.”

Although also Sergio She showed a certain attraction to GretaAlso declaring that there have been several important confessions between them, it seems that the former seductress is not convinced of the possibility of a real feeling emerging between them. And in today's video, February 16, in fact, A Massimiliano Varese He announced:

“No, Macy, you know what I'm telling you? That we're too different. There's no personality match. I'm sorry, that's the problem. I'll be hard too, but…”

