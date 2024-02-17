February 17, 2024

Last Generation activist fined €20,000 over raid on the Uffizi Gallery in Florence

20 thousand euros to more: He will have to pay a lot Activist to The last generation To stick to it Scotch Some pictures al glass Designed to protect the motherboard “Birth of Venus” to Botticelli. This is the first application of the newly formed law against Environmental vandals.


20 thousand euros fine for the last generation activist

The news of the fine was announced by those directly involved via a memorandum. In the statement, Ultima Generazione attacked the Meloni government that generated the law toughening penalties against those who alter works of art or render them unusable:

Giordano used masking tape to paste images of Campi Bisenzio immersed in clay on a display case of Botticelli's Venus. It is clear that there is a lack of a moral compass in this government.


February 13, 2024 – Ultima Generation activists attach posters to the case protecting Botticelli's “The Birth of Venus.”

Raid on the Uffizi in Florence

Last February 13, three activists entered the Uffizi Gallery and pasted some pictures on the protection case of Botticelli's masterpiece. They then displayed an orange poster that read, “Compensation Fund – $20 billion to repair climate disaster damage.”

Environmental Destruction Law: What it offers

The so-called law against environmental vandals provides a minimum fine 10 thousand euroswhich can reach a maximum 60 miles. Any person who destroys, disperses or renders his or others' cultural or natural assets completely or partially unusable shall be punished.

Then there is the fine of 10 miles a 40 miles For those who deface or deface cultural assets or landscapes (even their own) or appropriate cultural assets for a use that could jeopardize their conservation status. Anyone who uses it in a manner inconsistent with its historical or artistic character shall also be punished.

“Whoever is dirty is dirty The right you pay For restoration. “Italian citizens do not have to pay,” he commented. Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano To approve the text.

“Everyone who bears responsibility for the acts of vandalism that affected art, national monuments, and the heritage of our identity and humanity must know that You will respond directly and personally The minister warned from a heritage point of view.


It's not just fines: some last generation activists were recently sentenced to 6 months in prison.


Image source: IPA

