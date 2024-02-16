Zendaya's futuristic dress at the 'Dune: Part II' premiere, and where it came from

American actress Zendaya appeared at the world premiere of the film Sand Dunes: Part Two In London she wears a famous archive dress from the French fashion company Thierry Mugler, which, as is often the case with this particular actress, is circulating online and causing a lot of buzz. It resembles the silver armor of the robot, has plexiglass inserts, and in the original version, it was completed with a helmet.

The dress is part of the collection High fashion (i.e. high fashion: specially designed clothing with precious materials and complex workmanship) for the fall/winter of 1995, which was presented in one of the most famous fashion shows in the history of fashion, the so-called “Cirque Diver”. “(From the name of the place where I live in Paris.) It was organized to celebrate the company's twentieth anniversary and lasted an hour, during which 300 looks were shown, worn by the most famous models of the time, such as Carmen Dell'Orefice and Veruschka von Lendorff, and emerging models, such as Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova and Kate Moss, as well as the designer's favorite actresses and celebrities.

It ended with a James Brown concert, with confetti falling on the dancers and models: it was the Woodstock of fashion. He identified it One of them, Violeta Sanchez, al The New York TimesComparing it to the most famous music festival ever. from Find the full video of the procession.

In the following years, clothes – extravagant and surprising – from that collection were discovered and worn by many celebrities: among them those inspired by the painting “The Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli, chosen by the musician Cardi B for the Grammy Award. Awards 2019.

