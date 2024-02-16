February 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Zendaya's futuristic dress at the 'Dune: Part II' premiere, and where it came from

Zendaya's futuristic dress at the 'Dune: Part II' premiere, and where it came from

Lorelei Reese February 16, 2024 2 min read

American actress Zendaya appeared at the world premiere of the film Sand Dunes: Part Two In London she wears a famous archive dress from the French fashion company Thierry Mugler, which, as is often the case with this particular actress, is circulating online and causing a lot of buzz. It resembles the silver armor of the robot, has plexiglass inserts, and in the original version, it was completed with a helmet.

Zendaya at the “Dune: Part II” premiere in an archival Thierry Mugler dress, London, February 15, 2024. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The dress is part of the collection High fashion (i.e. high fashion: specially designed clothing with precious materials and complex workmanship) for the fall/winter of 1995, which was presented in one of the most famous fashion shows in the history of fashion, the so-called “Cirque Diver”. “(From the name of the place where I live in Paris.) It was organized to celebrate the company's twentieth anniversary and lasted an hour, during which 300 looks were shown, worn by the most famous models of the time, such as Carmen Dell'Orefice and Veruschka von Lendorff, and emerging models, such as Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova and Kate Moss, as well as the designer's favorite actresses and celebrities.

It ended with a James Brown concert, with confetti falling on the dancers and models: it was the Woodstock of fashion. He identified it One of them, Violeta Sanchez, al The New York TimesComparing it to the most famous music festival ever. from Find the full video of the procession.

Zendaya at the “Dune: Part II” premiere in an archival Thierry Mugler dress, London, February 15, 2024. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In the following years, clothes – extravagant and surprising – from that collection were discovered and worn by many celebrities: among them those inspired by the painting “The Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli, chosen by the musician Cardi B for the Grammy Award. Awards 2019.

See also  Raimundo Todaro was caught red-handed with the beautiful girl, unpublished photos show: she is more sensual than Toca

– Read also: Let's get ready to see more and more archival clothing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Agnelli's legacy. Prosecutors, “Fabricated Signatures and Tax Havens” – News

February 16, 2024 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who will be on the 2024 halftime show?

February 15, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Gali and Cazzolo spoil Santoro's plans: “The word genocide? I wouldn't use it.”

February 15, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Zendaya's futuristic dress at the 'Dune: Part II' premiere, and where it came from

February 16, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

As for science, there is no doubt: eating these foods will extend your life by 10 years

February 16, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

From text to video in seconds: Sora is the new OpenAI model. The videos created look real and incredible

February 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

An 8-mile-long wall in the Sinai Desert – Time

February 16, 2024 Samson Paul