Sabrina Kersey dies in Florence: a mourning in the fashion world – Chronicle

Florence, July 23, 2021 – Died in Florence, Sabrina Quercy, 52, is a fashion designer, model and eclectic artist. She was sick for some time. Cersei was born in Prato but has moved since she was a little girl in Florence Then in Milan, London, Paris and the United States, where he carried out his multifaceted activity.

Daughter of Antonio Quirsi, historical guard of Prato de Palazzo Pretorio Where she lived in the apartment that was inside the palace, Sabrina attended Classical High School Cicognini But his interest has always been fashion and art. An inspiration to many photographers, she liked to say her work was an “absurd profession”.

An eclectic artist, she has been one of the reference personalities for years in the fashion worldPhotography, innovation and the arts. The farewell party will take place on July 24 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Public Utility L’Avenir, via San Jacopo 34 in Prato.

Meanwhile, there are many messages of condolence on social media. “Soar high in the sky Sabrina and rest in peace, that peace you lost lately thanks to that alien who chose you,” reads on Facebook. Her agency, Q. Connections, has been a fashion champion in particular, paying particular attention to young talent.

“Muse first and foremost for my brother Marco, who at the age of six was already making me the outfit for Sunday outings with a crochet hat. Since then the outfit has become my kingdom and design my first real step in the world of fashion. But I never considered myself a model,” she said in an interview with Panorama. And that’s it.”