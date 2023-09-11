September 12, 2023

Big Brother 2023 First Contestants: Who is Paolo Masella

Lorelei Reese September 12, 2023

His name is Paolo Masella, he is 25 years old, and he works as a butcher in Rome. He is the first contestant in Big Brother 2023, which launches today on Canale 5 with the first episode of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. “I’m an old-fashioned person, and I also like to travel alone. I grew up with my mother, and my parents are divorced. I’m participating in Big Brother with the aim of not making my mother work anymore. Even if I don’t win but I succeeded in my intention, it will still be a success,” he says as he introduces Same before entering the house.

Soon after, the first woman entered the house: Giselda Torresan, 34, a shift worker from Pieve del Grappa, in the province of Treviso. The girl is distinguished by her sonorous voice, which amazed Signorini: “Give me ears like that.” Shortly after, Italian-Chinese chef Rosie Chen and actor Massimiliano Varese, the first VIPs, enter the competition. Contestants continue to enter one by one, Alex Schweitzer arrives and the group expands. Conversations begin, in one way or another, thanks to the questions asked by the studio. “An ideal woman?” asks writer Cesara Bonamisi for Masella. “I’m basically illiterate, so I’ll stay single forever…”, the answer.

