September 11, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Giampiero Mogini had to leave GF for ‘personal reasons’ – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese September 11, 2023 1 min read

nothing Big brother to Giampiero Mogini. Although he was one of the first names to emerge from different backgrounds, it appears that the journalist’s participation in a special reality program Alfonso Signorini burst. No disputes with or with Canale 5 Pier Silvio Berlusconi. according to TV Blog Mugenyi’s absence can be attributed to “Personal reasonsAlthough there has been no official announcement from Biscioni about its presence, the commentator commented in an open letter to Dagospia He had anticipated this possibility.

The hope is that Mogenyi will only be able to postpone his entry. However, those who will be part of the staff are definitely: the athlete Alex Schweitzerformer telenovela star Greece Colmenares And the actress Beatrice Luzzi. All three have already been officially announced. Among the “NEP”, that is, the non-famous, here are the worker Giselda Torresan, the engineer Vittorio Minozzi, and the photographer Letizia Pires.

GF Disturbed, Unprecedented Name of Number One Contender: Special Franchise | look

Among other news Cesara Bonamisi As a commentator and Rebecca Staveley To social media. But not only. From the trailer also released on social media, it seems that there are some changes regarding the scenography and above all regarding the most spied house in Italy. In fact, like every year, its interior design changes. This new edition is no different.

No Thanks: Who are the great castaways from Big Brother, the exciting names

See also  Dancer, former competitor Luca Sgozzini in serious condition due to cerebral ischemia: the announcement of Millie Carlucci

