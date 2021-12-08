Biden and Putin face Ukraine. United States: “Unprecedented Sanctions on Russia.” Moscow: “NATO is pressing the borders”

Biden NS put it in He participated in a two-hour remote interview. in the centerUkraine: The dialogue was tense to the point of pushing pentagonal To assess a possible plan to evacuate Americans in the event of a blitzkrieg. Instead, Moscow stressed the responsibility for the crisis in relations between the two countries Russia NS West It should not be placed on Russia’s shoulders as it is NATO is making serious attempts to occupy the Ukrainian territory And its military capabilities are increasing on our borders.”

Putin mobilized military means and 100 thousand soldiers On the border with Ukraine, to demand “legal guarantees” against NATO’s eastward expansion and the installation of weapons on the border with Russia, its “red lines” to maintain buffer states with NATO. Biden Instead of that It threatened to impose unprecedented penalties: According to the American media, Putin’s entourage addressed them to banks and the energy sector (including Nord Stream), to the point of hitting sovereign debt, blocking the convertibility of the ruble and excluding Moscow from the SWIFT circuit of remittances on a global scale. He also made clear that he was ready to strengthen the US military presence in Eastern Europe.

The US President, who has reiterated his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, can also boast ofEuropean Allies Unity (Consulted before and after the summit), including with regard to sanctions, as confirmed by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Shortly before the face-to-face meeting: “The European Union will respond appropriately in the event of new aggression, violations of international law and any other malign action taken against us or our neighbors, including Ukraine,” he declared, fearing new sanctions, as well as To consolidate and expand the list.

This is shortly after the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky He was dressed in combat uniform to visit troops on the front against pro-Russian separatists Donbass The new Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov He warned of a “bloodbath” in the event of a Russian invasion. A hypothesis denied by the Kremlin and described as Western “hysteria”. Unwilling and unable to grant Putin a veto over Ukraine’s ambitions to join NATO (a goal also specified in that country’s constitution), However, Biden urged Putin to “retreat from escalation and return to diplomacy.”A path agreed with the European allies, based on the widespread belief that “diplomacy, especially through the Normandy format, is the only way forward and the resolution of the conflict in Donbass is through the implementation of the Minsk Accords.” The agreements have been stalled for years. One way out, according to the magazine Foreign Affairs, it will be the entry of the United States into the formula Normandy (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) are rethinking the peace process foreseen by the Second Minsk Accords in February 2015. A move that could help Kiev feel less threatened by Moscow. And to ensure the Kremlin’s direct dialogue with the White House and its greater interest in the European game of chess, confirming Russia’s status as a great power. But in the interview, other thorny issues were addressed: strategic stability, Iran, Afghanistan, and cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that US parliamentarians have been included in the annual defense funding law 300 million dollars in aid to the Ukrainian army But not the standard that would have forced Joe Biden to impose sanctions against Nord Stream. In the law, which authorizes a total spending of $770 billion that was announced after the summit between Biden and Vladimir Putin, there is also $150 million for security aid to the Baltic states, and $4 billion for the Defense Policy Initiative and the Declaration of Support for the Defense of Taiwan.