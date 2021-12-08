Omicron variant, “Johnson announces Plan B with new restrictions”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to announce a series of new restrictions in England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant. Three senior government officials told the Financial Times that the government has decided to implement so-called “Plan B”, including the requirement for a vaccination passport to attend public places and a new work-from-home law.

Boris Johnson said he was angry and apologized for the video showing Downing Street employees, at Christmas 2020, joking about a party organized despite the rules in place at the time to deal with the pandemic banning such gatherings. “I understand and share the outrage in the country to see (Downing Street) employees mock lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it can be to think that the people who made the rules didn’t follow them,” the British prime minister said, speaking to municipalities, saying that ” Angry” at the images seen.

“I apologize unreservedly for offending the country and for the impression we have been given,” Johnson said. But the prime minister stressed that he had received “repeated reassurances” since the video surfaced that “there was no party and the rules were not broken”.