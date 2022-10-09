An explosion on the Kerch bridge, Putin entrusts security in Crimea to 007 of the FSB. Images of the damage seen by the satellite emerged – photos

damage caused byExplosion happened in Bridge over the Kerch Straitthe only direct road and rail link between Crimea And the Russia. The explosion caused the collapse of two parts of the bridge, mainly cars and trucks, while part of the railway remained intact. after about 10 hours of traffic disruption The top of the Russian transport has Rail service restart Cars and trucks are also allowed to use certain undamaged parts of the road. Meanwhile, the Russian president Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decree who ordered it Increase security levels both for the bridge, but also for all the strategic infrastructures that provide electricity, natural gas and transit of goods, but also for the dispatch of Russian troops in the regions Zaporizhia Based on CHERSON. Monitoring entrusted to 007 ofFsbheir KGB. Putin also gave the order to Accommodation special investigation committee on the case. According to reports from officials in He fliesThere will be three victims of the explosion, two of whom were in a car that was next to the exploded truck. Next, the flames reached seven fuel-carrying tankers on a freight train bound for the peninsula, causing them to explode in turn.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosionIt is also not clear whether it was a premeditated attack or whether it was caused by the Ukrainians. However, the last hypothesis is one of the most adopted in the last few hours, given the importance of the infrastructure of Moscow from a logistical and symbolic point of view. Yes, because the explosion came on the heels of Putin’s birthday in 2018, during opening ceremony From the bridge he described the construction of the structure as a real “miracle”, confirming how Russia had wished for it for decades, even before the controversial referendum to annex Crimea in 2014. In a video message, Sergey Aksionov“We have fuel stocks for more than a month and food reserves for more than two months,” said the Russian governor of Crimea.

Satellite images of Maxar after the explosion on the Kerch bridge

As happened on other occasions during the conflict in Moscow against Kyiv, some satellite images of Maxar, A private American company and “an indispensable operating partner of the United States government, providing satellite imagery and intelligence, as well as spacecraft and robots for space exploration, research, and national security.”

Maxar Technologies | The explosion on the Kerch bridge

Photo: Maxar Technologies

