Beware of a New Cell Phone Scam: Only One Ring Comes, Here’s How to Defend Yourself

The latest cell phone scam is as dangerous as it seems harmless. How to recognize it and above all how to defend yourself.

Let’s be careful, One episode can be enough to become a victim of clever and rather deceitful scammers.

Has it ever happened that the phone rang, and when we called from the other end of the line out of curiosity, there was complete silence? Axes not received. We don’t know yet, but perhaps we have fallen into a trap set by scammers.

Now there is no end to phone scams (and let’s prepare for the onslaught of artificial voice scams…). In particular, today we highlight the latest “breakthrough” in this field: Ring scam. But how does it work? How do scammers deceive us? After all, what could a ring be?

How does the ring scam work

The ringing scam appears to be harmless. Also known as Wangiri or Ping callthis particular type of fraud It piques the curiosity of the scam victim To steal money from his sim.

Maybe this happened to us too: The scammer made a short call from abroad and immediately hung up the cell phone. The scam consists of the following: The recipient, driven by curiosity about the missed call, Call the number again to see who tried to call it.

The unfortunate woman (or the unfortunate woman) called back, we might say, paraphrasing Manzoni. Yes, because it is precisely at this stage that the actual scam takes place: By calling back, we actually incur very large telephone costs Which risks canceling the entire phone balance. And when things go wrong, even unwanted subscriptions can be activated with a single call.

How to recognize a ringing scam? First from the foreign number. The most commonly used prefixes in this scam include +216 (Tunisia), +44 (UK), +373 (Moldova), +383 (Kosovo), and +53 (Cuba). It is worth checking if we have been scammed Check our phone balance now.

Or we can Contact our telephone operator After reporting a call from an unknown foreign number, understand what the consequences will be for calling that number. Telephone operators also have tools at their disposal Dedicated Thanks to him it has become possible to some extent to intervene in the event of possible telephone fraud.

The first defense in the case of telephone fraud is Avoid answering when the call prefix belongs to a foreign country. This is the first precaution to take. Unless, of course, you have known contacts living abroad.