Rating of the best-selling games at the beginning of January 2022, Elden Ring is already in the top 10 – Nerd4.life

Share Benji-Sales in The best-selling games ranking at the beginning of January 2022 on Steam. In the top ten Elden Ring, new lookalike spirits from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, appear more than a month before the actual release.

Let’s immediately see a file Steam top-selling games rankings at the beginning of January 2022:

ready or not take two Monster Hunter Rise Project Zomboid LED indicator FNAF: Sikuri Brish elden ring Rust Forza Horizon 5 sea ​​of ​​thieves

You see, the success of Ready or Not, which has been among the best sellers on Steam for weeks, continues. Next we find It Takes Two, which enjoys success at The Game Awards. In third place is Monster Hunter Rise, which came out on January 12, 2022: sales are clearly due to pre-orders, which is understandable given the upcoming release.

Also elden ring It climbs the world rankings thanks to pre-orders, but everything happens a month and a half in advance. Remember, the release date is February 25, 2022. If the game continues to rank on Steam for the next few weeks, we may find ourselves facing a huge commercial success.

Today, Valve can also celebrate another result: Steam has reached 28.2 million concurrent users.