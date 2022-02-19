February 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bethesda returns to talk about the "NASA-Punk" style used in the game - Nerd4.life

Bethesda returns to talk about the “NASA-Punk” style used in the game – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax February 19, 2022 2 min read

starfield It hasn’t shown itself yet in terms of gameplay, but what we’ve seen so far tells us something about the approved chops in terms of graphics and technical direction, with “NASA-Punk” style Which returns to the last update center by Bethesda.

Announcing the competition associated with the game, Bethesda released a video about creating the main illustration, and on that occasion also returned to talk about the game stylistically. Painter Mike Putkos and Lead Artist for Bethesda, Stephen Baileythey’re back to talk about the chosen style of the new science fiction epic in question.

“At the beginning of the project, we were trying to create an overall aesthetic for the game and designed the term NASA-Punk to describe a science fiction world that was more grounded in reality and recognizable,” Bailey said.


Starfield, details inside the protagonist’s ship

“We wanted realistic approachHe added, “It is possible to draw a common thread stemming from current space technology and extrapolating what might arrive in the future in a reliable and recognized manner.”

“What’s also interesting is how we relate to this concept,” said lead animator Rick Wiesens, “When someone says NASA-Punk, the technical team immediately recognizes the definition and makes it work. perfect definition To give direction to the technical department and have everyone go in the same direction in a coherent fashion. To learn more about Starfield, we’re referring you to our special presentation on what we know about the new world of Bethesda.

See also  Lucid Games is working on Triple A from an important IP address for PlayStation, for the new console - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

You write in Italian, the application translates into perfect English

February 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

No Man’s Sky ‘Not Even Remotely Complete’, After 6 Years and 19 Updates – Nerd4.life

February 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Guerrilla explains why it works so well on older generation consoles – Nerd4.life

February 17, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

5G, the former CEO of Google, has criticized the US government for pushing China backwards

February 19, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The Agnelli family is paying nearly a billion dollars to the tax authorities over a dispute over moving to the Netherlands in 2016. But she claims: ‘Noe Cortetti’

February 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Surprising temperatures exploit more than half of Italy’s heat. Situation and outlook »ILMETEO.it

February 19, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Schedules, start lists, TV channels, Streaming, Italian bibs – OA Sport

February 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt