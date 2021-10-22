PostePay Mess! Unauthorized charges for blank cards users. How to get compensation

Abnormal charge on PostePay, apparently authorized by Google Play. There are already many reports from users of their PostePay that in the past 10 days they have experienced moments of complete chaos with unauthorized charges and emptying of the rechargeable cards of the Italian Post Office. The situation appears to have been going on for about ten days with a fee set in user movements but coming from Google Play but never authorized by those who actually own the card.

PostePay: How the money on the card is stolen

on the principle The procedure sees a shipment number about 10 (usually about 4 or 5 per operation) authorized by Google PlayAndroid digital store. Such transactions on a PostePay card can be multiple even in one day, and therefore users find themselves incurring fees of hundreds of euros, with the full discharge of the PostePay card in most cases.

And they really are Many reports that users send to Google and the Italian Post Office Only about ten days now. All users concerned declare that they have not authorized any kind of payment using PostePay, especially on Google online store. Moreover, they did not inadvertently click on malicious links that might have triggered a phishing system which could lead to potentially malicious actions. So far, Poste Italiane has not released an official statement yet Concerning a position that includes many of its clients.

PostePay: What do you do if you have a fee? How do you request a refund?

As mentioned, Poste Italiane has not yet released official statements on this issue and, above all, did not explain why all this happened and whether there was any attack on the company’s payment systems. fact Anyone who receives anomalous charges via a Google Play license on PostePay can request a refund of anomalous charges.

Refunds can be made directly on Poste Italiane With a specific one to report and dispute charges. In this case we are referring to BancoPosta, and it can also be used for this type of problem: TheModulu, once completed, must be submitted to the post office, sent via PEC or even by fax.

While The advice we can give you, waiting for the situation to be resolved as quickly as possible, to check the card’s movements, in order to identify any unrecognized charges. If this recommended is selected Ban the card immediately. for everyto blockPostePay card you should call, which is available 24 hours a day: