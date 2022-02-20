February 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Videogiochi.com

Battlefield 2042, EA also blames Xbox for game failure

Gerald Bax February 20, 2022 2 min read

Very harsh words EA used to justify what we can determine as Battlefield 2042’s failure.

Battlefield 2042 He still walks a lot. In fact, the video game is developed by He says and posted it it is in It did not at all meet the expectations and expectations of players around the world. After the V, in fact, the saga was expected to return to the level of the past, re-proposing what was seen with Battlefield 3 or 4 but clearly in a recent switch and next-gen switch.

Very harsh words EA used to justify what we can determine as Battlefield 2042’s failure.

Unfortunately, the title is far from what everyone would like. It was hoped they could get a title he had the desire to get back to being great and get back into the game and recover from a competition Call of dutyWhich dominated unchallenged for years without competing with its first opponent. Which is now in a really difficult state.

Battlefield 2042, a difficult mode also because of Halo Infinite

Nowadays, the number of players on Battlefield 2042 servers is getting fewer and fewer day by day. And there are some Countries where less than 100 people play, which makes matching players completely impossible. And the situation could get worse after Bad decision was made On updates required by a few players.

Battlefield 2042

assessment of the situation, Laura honeyEA’s head of studio, analyzed the weaknesses and factors that led to the situation the game finds itself in. In addition to highlighting the inherent flaws of the title from a gameplay and launch point of view, As read in XfireThe Xbox title is also cited as the culprit in the situation.

See also  Ferrari V6 Hybrid, Dino Heir vs McLaren Artura - Mondo Auto

Read also -> Playstation buys forests for its video game

Obviously we’re talking about Halo Infinite, a game that came out almost simultaneously and raised the bar a lot. Because of the Xbox title, in the words of Miele, the launch period: It didn’t fit because Halo Infinite was a very polished title while Battlefield 2042 had bugs and it wasn’t quite as polished.“.

Read also -> Netflix announced a new movie that is driving gamers crazy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The Messenger and the wretch brought down the last of the layers – Nerd4.life

February 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Bethesda returns to talk about the “NASA-Punk” style used in the game – Nerd4.life

February 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

You write in Italian, the application translates into perfect English

February 18, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Embryos and human remains in industrial barrels found in a warehouse in Bologna. Owner: “A museum gave them to me, all in order”

February 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

€100 stipend bonus for income over €15,000 when due

February 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Roberta and her mother, Giovanna, have not met each other for 10 years. what happened after that

February 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Daylight saving time, the final cancellation of the exchange also in Italy, that’s when »ILMETEO.it

February 20, 2022 Karen Hines