February 20, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Collections Worth Over $1 Billion – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Register now takeovers about More than a billion dollars: Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot announced this during his recent meeting with investors.

We knew Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was 80% higher than Odyssey, but we didn’t imagine a Such a resounding success The last episode of the popular Open World series.

According to Guillemot’s words, Valhalla was able to achieve such results due to the fact that he was On sale for a longer period One of the previous Assassin’s Creed games, and not surprisingly, it’s the first game to support two years after launch.

just me Additional content It clearly contributed to the creation of these amazing numbers, and it is interesting to note that the massive expansion The Dawn of Ragnarok (here is the preview with all the news) can only increase the revenue of the game.

Of course, there is no doubt that things are off to a good start when we consider the fact that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla scored the best-ever shoot for the series in November 2020.

If you still don’t know which chapter is set in England at the time of the Vikings’ invasions, here’s our review of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

See also  Perseverance pierced its first rock on Mars, but the hero disappeared into the air

