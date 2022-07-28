July 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine, Montedoro (ACS): "The unity of the All-Ukrainian Council must not be dispersed, it is part of the negotiations"

Bassetti stings Parisian: “The Nobel Prize in Physics Explains the Fourth Dose, Flipping Doesn’t Surprise” – VIDEO

Karen Hines July 28, 2022 3 min read

“Here is the Italian campaign for the fourth dose” of the vaccine against the Covid virus. “Who advises Italians to do this because it prevents serious diseases and because if you are 60 years old you are more at risk? A distinguished university specialist in infectious diseases? A world-renowned immunologist? A hygienist who has devoted his whole life to researching vaccines? No. Vaccine expert The leading Italian chosen by the Minister of Health is Professor Baresi, Nobel Prize laureate in Physics. And so begins the “review” by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Disease Clinic at the San Martino Clinic in Genoa, who, via social media, rejects the institutional announcement made in recent days to invite Italians over 60 and vulnerable people of all ages to join to the second supporter. “So don’t be surprised if the fourth dose campaign is a complete failure. Good morning starts in the morning,” he comments.

This is not the first time an infectious disease specialist has spoken about Parisi. When the world a few weeks ago expressed himself selecting the option to reduce the obligation to wear a ridiculous mask, Bassetti noted, “It’s a bit like when everyone trains during the World Cup or the European Football Championship, they’re all CT.” The message launched today is more or less the same: “I have great respect for Paris as a physicist, he represents a great Italian pride in the field of physics. Vaccines for children at the age of sixty, I find beyond competence, the problem is not with him but in who asks him.”

See also  While traveling into space, enemies can attack you at any moment with leaps between space!

“I think people need competent references in the sector we are talking about – says the infectious disease specialist at Adnkronos Health – it would have been better to put the face of the doctor, because people ‘receiving vaccines’ think doctors don’t, physicists believe. It was possible. To put in the face of a GP or, I don’t know, the face of the record-holder in immunizations in 2021, he says, with some examples of alternative testimony in his opinion more appropriate. Would Bassetti himself accept the role?” In who just puts his face on it, but it’s the message you want to send – responds to it – and I would never have put my face on the fourth dose by putting together a 60, 70, 80, 90, 100 year old. A completely broken immune system, compared to someone who has a perfectly functioning immune system.”

“I still argue that a healthy 60-year-old who’s had three doses of the vaccine and maybe even an Omicron doesn’t make sense to be vaccinated today,” explains Pasetti. “No sense, zero – he continues – there is no scientific work that proves that a healthy 60-year-old should take the fourth dose today. Also because, let’s repeat it, whoever takes the dose today will still have a booster dose with an updated vaccine on the variables “.

For the infectious disease specialist, the one on the second boost is “the vaccination campaign that started poorly and is going very poorly, because the numbers are ruthless. And this in my opinion poses a big problem next fall, because the worse the vaccination campaign. Today, the situation will be worse Next fall, the ministry erred in this matter.”

See also  The evolution of the universe, help from cosmic voids

Returning to the site in the fourth dose, Bassetti comments: “With this last act, after another, we understand how skills and competence in the field of Covid need a profound update, revision and change in the Ministry of Health.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Warning of the Chinese missile that will fall in Italy

July 28, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Risk of rain debris” – TIME

July 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

English, science and technology can now be learned in theater

July 27, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Covid, a nasal vaccine being studied in the US • TAG24

July 28, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

INPS, the obligation is activated: if you don’t by this date, they will take your pension

July 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Goodbye to the device that no one knows

July 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Bassetti stings Parisian: “The Nobel Prize in Physics Explains the Fourth Dose, Flipping Doesn’t Surprise” – VIDEO

July 28, 2022 Karen Hines