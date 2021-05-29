Samantha Cristoforetti is the first European woman to command the International Space Station

Samantha Cristoforetti there will be The first European woman The Command Dependent International Space Station. As he announces European Space AgencyA Milan astronaut will lead the space mission Expedition 68, Has been in orbit ever since 2022, With the Crew-4 mission crew aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle. Cristoforite is there Third woman in the world, After Peggy A. Whitson (twice captain, in 2007 and 2017) and Sonita Williams (in 2012). His appointment comes after the signature of Prof. an agreement In principle it was signed on May 19 by the partner countries forthe case Which Which – whichAnd the NASA It is by the space agencies RussiaAnd the Japan e Canada.

Cristoforite Will have The second experience In orbit after the Futura mission, which lasted nearly 200 days in the years between 2014 and 2015, and will be Fifth European leader In chronological order in the history of the International Space Station, since 1998. Before that, it was a role Luca Parmitano, The first Italian captain and third European during his last mission, behind, Completed in February 2020. “The first European woman to lead International Space Station It is our Cristoforite. Flag of Italy waving highest and highest efficiency #tenacia “, the Prime Minister announced, in a message posted on Palazzo Chigi’s profile with a picture of astronaut Cristoforetti.