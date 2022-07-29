July 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Towards future space propulsion engines, powered by water - Space and Astronomy

Towards future space propulsion engines, powered by water – Space and Astronomy

Karen Hines July 29, 2022 2 min read

Future space propulsion engines, for satellites small and large, could be powered by water: through a chemical reaction this is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, which are then placed in a combustion chamber. The innovative engine, in addition to being “green”, will also be miniature, highly oriented and economical and will be made thanks to 3D printing. For the development of these devices, a cooperation agreement was signed between Thales Alenia Space (a joint venture between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%) and Miprons.

The motor is based on Miprons technology, which is patented in Italy and is in the process of being nationalized in 49 other countries. The system will allow for faster maneuver times in activities such as lift, de-orbit and collision avoidance and will be specifically designed for Thales Alenia Space satellites.

“Our company is proud to activate technical cooperation to develop new models of space missions with Miprons, a fact that has become known nationally and internationally,” said Massimo Claudio Comparini, CEO of Thales Alenia Space Italy. Thales Alenia Space is always ready to accept the challenges of the future that increasingly focus on space as a strategic sector.

“Being considered worthwhile by one of the world’s largest aerospace companies is literally a privilege,” said Angelo Menotti, CEO and founder of Miprons. “Our project, although still in development, clearly has the potential to set a new paradigm in the space world, and we will do everything we can to get the system up and running as soon as possible.”

See also  This newly discovered planet is much hotter than molten lava

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

Bassetti stings Parisian: “The Nobel Prize in Physics Explains the Fourth Dose, Flipping Doesn’t Surprise” – VIDEO

July 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Warning of the Chinese missile that will fall in Italy

July 28, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Risk of rain debris” – TIME

July 28, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Over the weekend, will there still be thunderstorms between Saturday and Sunday? » ILMETEO.it We show you the latest updates

July 29, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The Dutch farmers’ revolution continues and intensifies

July 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“In a few days it’s all over”, Il Volo: The news is destroying the fans

July 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Towards future space propulsion engines, powered by water – Space and Astronomy

July 29, 2022 Karen Hines