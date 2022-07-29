Towards future space propulsion engines, powered by water – Space and Astronomy

Future space propulsion engines, for satellites small and large, could be powered by water: through a chemical reaction this is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, which are then placed in a combustion chamber. The innovative engine, in addition to being “green”, will also be miniature, highly oriented and economical and will be made thanks to 3D printing. For the development of these devices, a cooperation agreement was signed between Thales Alenia Space (a joint venture between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%) and Miprons.

The motor is based on Miprons technology, which is patented in Italy and is in the process of being nationalized in 49 other countries. The system will allow for faster maneuver times in activities such as lift, de-orbit and collision avoidance and will be specifically designed for Thales Alenia Space satellites.

“Our company is proud to activate technical cooperation to develop new models of space missions with Miprons, a fact that has become known nationally and internationally,” said Massimo Claudio Comparini, CEO of Thales Alenia Space Italy. Thales Alenia Space is always ready to accept the challenges of the future that increasingly focus on space as a strategic sector.

“Being considered worthwhile by one of the world’s largest aerospace companies is literally a privilege,” said Angelo Menotti, CEO and founder of Miprons. “Our project, although still in development, clearly has the potential to set a new paradigm in the space world, and we will do everything we can to get the system up and running as soon as possible.”