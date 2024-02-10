Stroup: “It is right to cancel Faletti’s goal, and Castagnetti’s mistakes.”

Cremonese coach Giovanni Struppa commented on his team’s draw against Reggiana, starting with the refereeing episodes: “I did not see the handball. Johnson's expulsion is correct, Castagnetti fouls the goal. “Some errors in the warnings, otherwise the referee did a good job.”

Comment on Johnsen: “For me, he played an excellent match, and then in the second half, Faletti and Vazquez took over. In the first half he was very decisive, and in the second half he moved away from the game a little, but it's just a matter of habit. As for the rest, everyone performed at a high level.”

Then a joke about the right-wing series: “Ghiglione was a bit shy, he could have had better quality. I chose Giglioni and Cernicola together because if one pushes, the other will defend, it's a matter of balance. Zanemacchia entered very well, did not waste time and was decisive.” He sent an exceptional pass to Koda, who then scored a goal for Koda.

<a target="_blank" href="https://adv.cremonaoggi.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3e9b888&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" rel="noopener"></a>



Regarding selections: “We always try to put the best team on the field. Sorry to lose Ravanelli last night who was sick. We didn't concede any goals and created a lot, we're talking about a very positive performance. We could have done better in marking. Reggiana is also strong in “These situations. We had an excellent reaction after conceding the goal. Only today was the missed goal.”

About Saro: “I repeat, we will see what level Liveri reaches, but these are the hierarchies today.”

Finally, on the choice to use three playmakers from the first minute: “In the first half I was very satisfied with Johnsen because of the way he attacked the goal line, less than Faletti and Vazquez. On the contrary, in the second half the last two were better. We have to find the feeling “We have to work harder, and I think we have in our legs and in our heads the potential to be able to play together. I add Zanemacchia because he is a great player.”

<a target="_blank" href="https://adv.cremonaoggi.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3e9b888&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" border="0" alt="" data-lazy-src="https://adv.cremonaoggi.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=39&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3e9b888"/><noscript><img decoding="async" src="https://adv.cremonaoggi.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=39&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3e9b888" border="0" alt=""/></noscript></a>



© All rights reserved