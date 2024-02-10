February 10, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stroup: “It is right to cancel Faletti’s goal, and Castagnetti’s mistakes.”

Stroup: “It is right to cancel Faletti’s goal, and Castagnetti’s mistakes.”

Mirabelle Hunt February 10, 2024 2 min read

Cremonese coach Giovanni Struppa commented on his team’s draw against Reggiana, starting with the refereeing episodes: “I did not see the handball. Johnson's expulsion is correct, Castagnetti fouls the goal. “Some errors in the warnings, otherwise the referee did a good job.”

Comment on Johnsen: “For me, he played an excellent match, and then in the second half, Faletti and Vazquez took over. In the first half he was very decisive, and in the second half he moved away from the game a little, but it's just a matter of habit. As for the rest, everyone performed at a high level.”

Then a joke about the right-wing series: “Ghiglione was a bit shy, he could have had better quality. I chose Giglioni and Cernicola together because if one pushes, the other will defend, it's a matter of balance. Zanemacchia entered very well, did not waste time and was decisive.” He sent an exceptional pass to Koda, who then scored a goal for Koda.

Regarding selections: “We always try to put the best team on the field. Sorry to lose Ravanelli last night who was sick. We didn't concede any goals and created a lot, we're talking about a very positive performance. We could have done better in marking. Reggiana is also strong in “These situations. We had an excellent reaction after conceding the goal. Only today was the missed goal.”

About Saro: “I repeat, we will see what level Liveri reaches, but these are the hierarchies today.”

Finally, on the choice to use three playmakers from the first minute: “In the first half I was very satisfied with Johnsen because of the way he attacked the goal line, less than Faletti and Vazquez. On the contrary, in the second half the last two were better. We have to find the feeling “We have to work harder, and I think we have in our legs and in our heads the potential to be able to play together. I add Zanemacchia because he is a great player.”

See also  How's the queen's nephew?

© All rights reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Elizabeth II and her relationship with sports: from horses to football to the Olympic Games

February 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

When Italy and the USA will play, Water Polo World Cup 2024: time, program, TV

February 9, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

F1, Racing Bulls: Introducing Red Bull commentary | FP – Formula 1

February 9, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Stroup: “It is right to cancel Faletti’s goal, and Castagnetti’s mistakes.”

February 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Add an extra touch to your bookcase: these lights are perfect to make it the hero of the room

February 10, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

How to whiten a toilet seat with just two ingredients, so it looks like new again

February 10, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

A vortex centered over northern Italy on Sunday, with more rain, strong winds and snow. Forecast « 3B Meteo

February 10, 2024 Noah French