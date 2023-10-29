October 29, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Moviola Juve-Verona, Feliciani Disaster: I came in red

Moviola Juve-Verona, Feliciani Disaster: I came in red

Mirabelle Hunt October 29, 2023 1 min read

Edmundo Pena Sunday 29 October 2023, 09:04

Referee Feliciani: 4.5

Making mistakes is human, perseverance is devilish: Rucci is stubborn, Feliciani needs time, even yesterday he was not convincing, always late, always at the mercy of events (even two angles were rejected), is completely unacceptable. what does that mean? Recovery time: 11′ (3’+8′)

Red cats

Of the color red (…the precedent is not the first time, it will be an aggravating circumstance) the cats: He delivers a blow (clenched fist?) to Durek’s chest. Deliberate, deliberate, late whistle (hint?) and…nothing happens. At least yellow.

Kane waves, goal not allowed

Nasca’s call is correct: Kane’s anger at the Pharaohs On goal, hit in the face, clear foul (even if not intentional) even live (but what a gialloblù sight).

No penalty, Chiesa is a doubt

Touch from Doig and Ya with the shoulder, clear pictures. Contact between Rabiot and Folorunsho and then Terracciano Vlahovic: No penalty kick. Folorunsho in churchDangerous Contact (low contact on the left) was rated as a game, but…

Ken sneaked out

It’s Kane at the start of the event (just one stall behind Magnani). Offside On the disallowed goal, then there were no fouls (neither on Magnani nor on Volorunsho).

VAR: Nasca 6.5

Good on Kane’s swing.

See also  Gomez Selingo dreams big

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Barone: “It’s a shame we lost it on the last ball, but there were a lot of good things.”

October 29, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Prince Harry has a “wellness” team in California

October 28, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Haunted Houses Map – lasiciliaweb

October 28, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Moviola Juve-Verona, Feliciani Disaster: I came in red

October 29, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Smart home door: With this kit you will solve many problems

October 29, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Rafah and volunteer Giulia Bratini, south of the Gaza Strip: “We are in a garage and they will not let us out.”

October 29, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Standard Time 2023, Tonight We Change: Advice Against Insomnia

October 29, 2023 Noah French